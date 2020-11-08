Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence take to the streets to celebrate Biden Harris

Hollywood along is celebrating and it seems the entire world has joined the nation in its revelry after Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to win the race to the White House. See the best celebrity reactions to Biden and Harris’ monumental win below.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made history yesterday after winning the US Presidential elections! While Joe will be the oldest President in American history, Kamala Harris will be the first woman, Black American and also the first woman of Asian origin to take on the mantle of the country's vice president. Upon their legendary win, it was only natural for the millions of American voters, including celebrities, to celebrate this historic moment.

While some stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Jennifer Lawrence took to the streets to celebrate the big win. Many stars congratulated the dynamic duo via social media. Below, we’re listing the most genuine, funniest and some heartwarming reactions to Biden-Harris’ election win.

Jennifer Lawrence: The 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress took to Twitter to share a video of her running up and down the street in Boston while screaming at the top of her lungs. “Had no choice but to throw a party for 1,” Jennifer wrote in the post. In hashtag format, she added, “Come on Boston, let’s party.”

Gwyneth Paltrow: The 48-year-old actress was spotted driving her vintage Mercedes convertible with husband Brad Falchuk in the passenger seat while taking part in Biden’s victory parade down Santa Monica Boulevard. After getting home, Gwyneth took to Instagram to celebrate Kamala becoming the first woman, and person of colour to be elected Vice President of the United States. “A momentous day for women all around the globe as @kamalaharris makes history. Congratulations Madame Vice President,” Gwyenth wrote along with a photo of herself posing with Kamala.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: The duo was so excited that they wanted to celebrate with their fans! The couple was spotted hanging out of their car while driving down Santa Monica Boulevard on Saturday afternoon. “Jealous of everyone in the streets partying. Beverly Hills quiet. Lol,” Chrissy tweeted initially before putting on her shoes and heading out to WeHo. In response to photos that a fan took, Chrissy wrote, “Everyone is so beautiful and so happy I’m crying.” See pictures from their drive below:

Barack Obama: Former POTUS also congratulated the duo via an Instagram post and said: “I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President.”

Michelle Obama: Former First Lady took to Twitter to send her best wishes to the winners of the night and said: “I’m beyond thrilled that my friend @JoeBiden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, @KamalaHarris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it.”

Demi Lovato: The pop singer took to Instagram to congratulate the President-elect and said: “Our 46th president, @joebiden !!!! I’ve been waiting to post this photo because I knew deep down you would be our next President. Today we celebrate the millions of Americans who overcame barriers to the ballot box, mobilized their communities and voted in record-breaking numbers. This was OUR election and WE WON TOGETHER. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but today we will celebrate each other.”

Camila Cabello: The Senorita singer said via Instagram: “Respect. Honor. Truth. Integrity. Love. Compassion. Kindness. Thank you for walking the walk @joebiden and @kamalaharris Today is a good day!!!!!!!!!!!!”

