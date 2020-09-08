Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s daughter ‘Dr Luna’ helps the mom to be with her sonogram; Watch

Chrissy Teigen just shared an adorable video of her daughter Luna helping with her sonogram, with a hilarious caption. Check out her post below.

Queen of comedy Chrissy Teigen just shared an adorable video of her four-year-old daughter Luna assisting with her latest sonogram! “dr Luna! she mainly wants to work on animals but she feels like I’m pretty similar these days,” Chrissy captioned the video on Twitter. In case you didn't know, Chrissy and her husband John Legend are currently expecting their third child together.

On Instagram, Chrissy posted the video and wrote, “On weekends we freak out! Before I’m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut. one day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters! But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own. all is well.”

dr Luna! she mainly wants to work on animals but she feels like I’m pretty similar these days pic.twitter.com/YoHQyvw3tE — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 7, 2020

She added, “I think there should be vanity ultrasound places. my doctor is so generous about giving pics but some rush you along!”

“I want a full in vitro photoshoot experience where I cough and wiggle to get the best alien baby shots lol.”

