Chrissy Teigen joins John Legend on stage at Joe Biden & Kamala Harris’ US elections 2020 rally

Chrissy Teigen recently joined husband John Legend on stage as she gave him a hug from behind while on stage at a Biden-Harris rally on Monday (November 2) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 41-year-old EGOT winner performed at a rally that was attended by Kamala Harris on the night before the presidential election.

During the event, John brought Chrissy and their kids on stage before he performed the song Never Break, a song that he dedicated to his wife a few weeks ago while performing at the Billboard Music Awards. The couple recently suffered a pregnancy loss and they got matching tattoos to honour their late son, who they had named Jack.

At the rally, during John‘s speech, he slammed the Platinum Plan that Trump created with support from Ice Cube. Some of the rappers who voiced support for Trump in recent weeks include 50 Cent and Lil Wayne.

“Some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity. Some people see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business. Some of your, former, favourite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they’ve even founded a new supergroup. It’s called the Sunken Place. But Trump‘s Platinum Plan for Black folks is nothing but fools gold,” John said in a clip that is now going viral on social media.

