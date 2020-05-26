  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chrissy Teigen loves binge watching during the lockdown

Model Chrissy Teigen, who is a huge fan of the tele-drama "Peaky Blinders", joked that the show tempted her to smoke.
724 reads Mumbai
Chrissy Teigen loves binge watching during the lockdownChrissy Teigen loves binge watching during the lockdown
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Gonna go back to Peaky. I miss the boys. Although very triggering as an ex smoker," she tweeted.

Chrissy is binge-watching a lot of shows amid the quarantine.

She's just finished the crime drama 'Better Call Saul', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Just watched all of 'Better Call Saul'. loving the hot drug guy who also looks like Stitch, who was also on 'Beaking Bad'. Does this mean I am attracted to stitch," she wrote.

Also Read Chrissy Teigen wants to 'take a little break' from Social Media

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement