Chrissy Teigen mourns the death of beloved pooch Pippa; Remembers how she ‘never took s**t from ANY new dog’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took to social media to pen emotional messages for pet bulldog Pippa as she passed away in the former’s arms.

Social media star and former model--Chrissy Teigen recently mourned the death of her beloved dog Pippa, who she claims died in her arms. Taking to Instagram, the cookbook author, 35, shared an emotional update and shared with fans that her dog, who she had for 10 year, had just died “not long ago.”

“Our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago,” Chrissy wrote. “she was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home. She was a sassy broad – loved her pearl necklace and never took shit from ANY new dog we brought in. Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you’re giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life.” Husband John Legend too, took to Instagram and shared a beautiful goodbye note for their " Little Pippa". Adding humour to the remorseful news, Legend wrote, "We got her near Gainesville FL so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her." "We love you Pippa!", he added.

In other news, Chrissy has been absent from social media in the past few months following claims of her being a bully. Back in May, tweets of hers resurfaced, where she told Courtney Stodden to kill themself. Following this, several people came forward and revealed how Chrissy’s online bullying made them feel helpless, so much so that a few contemplated taking their lives. In the wake of these claims, Chrissy took to IG last week and shared how she’s doing.

“Iiiii don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life,” Chrissy wrote. “Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!!”

If you or anyone you know is facing online bullying or has been depressed, please reach out to experts in and around your area.

