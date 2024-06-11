Chrissy Teigen Offers Glimpse Into Busy Life As Mom-Of-Four; Says She Unlocked 'New Level Of Tired'

On Saturday, June 8, Chrissy Teigen used Instagram to share a peek of her life as a mother of four with her followers. She posted several endearing pictures of her adorable kids, Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren, on social media. In addition to sharing these photos, Teigen opened up about the challenges of being a parent, acknowledging that the demands of her busy family life leave her feeling alert all the time.

The 38-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model opened up about her feelings in her heartfelt captions, sharing that she had reached a new level of exhaustion. Using the carousel of her kids' Instagram photos, Teigen illustrated in a lighthearted way the hectic yet joyful times that accompany raising a large family. She exuded love and humor despite her tiredness, accepting the ups and downs.

Teigen's family moments: A glimpse into joyful chaos

Teigen, who is married to the renowned musician John Legend, opened up about their family dynamics, revealing that they have three children: Wren Alexander, a lively 11-month-old, Luna Simone, their spirited 8-year-old, and Miles Theodore, their energetic 6-year-old, as well as their eldest, Esti Maxine, who is 17 years old.

The first set of photos depicted a delightful baseball-themed scene. In one captivating image, Miles was captured grinning from ear to ear while clutching what appeared to be a trophy shaped like a golden baseball glove. He wore a vibrant green sweatsuit and proudly displayed a gold medal around his neck, radiating joy and accomplishment.

Advertisement

Another adorable photo showed Teigen in an unguarded moment with her two oldest kids, Luna and Esti, enjoying a popcorn snack together. The three of them were captured in the middle of their regular family moments, and their love and friendship were evident.

Teigen posted a picture of her youngest child, Wren, happily gorging on a chicken wing, illustrating the delightful chaos and happiness that characterize their family life. It was a sweet depiction of sibling interaction. Teigen gave readers an honest look at their daily lives and the pleasures and difficulties of raising a boisterous brood.

In another picture from the first batch, Wren was wrapped in a blanket with a jungle print, and in another, his big sister Luna fed him a bottle. Wren also held a box of Cracker Jacks and a soft baseball.

A closer look at Teigen's Instagram stories

Teigen's packed carousel included a photo of the model engaging with the family's new hairless cat, as well as a video of Luna most likely giving medals to her brother's coworkers.

Advertisement

One of the cutest pictures from the first set features Luna posing in a T-shirt with her mother's face on it. Baseball season was the subject of the second set of images, which included a cute picture of Miles holding a bat and standing in a helmet.

Teigen also shared a photo of her sons playing on swings while their sisters played, with Wren crawling through a tunnel and Esti at the bottom of a slide. In one picture, the cookbook author cuddled up to Wren, while in another, she posed with Esti and one of their dogs.

Chrissy Teigen recently took to Instagram Stories to share a terrifying experience she had during a recent plane takeoff. She described it as an "erroneous takeoff," admitting that she wasn't entirely sure what the term meant, emphasizing the incident's suddenness and unexpected nature. According to her detailed account, the aircraft accelerated rapidly before coming to a sudden halt in mid-air, leaving Teigen and her fellow passengers stunned and uncertain.

Advertisement

Teigen remembered the nail-biting moments of terror clearly, her mind racing with images of impending danger as she braced herself for a possible collision. But even in the face of such dire circumstances, Teigen found a little humor, adding a lighthearted note to her story by jokingly thanking a higher power for their safety after the plane stabilized.

Later, she expressed her intense desire for her husband John Legend's virtual presence in a text message, demonstrating both her continued anxiety and relief at having made it to their destination unharmed.

Teigen's capacity to handle a painful incident with grace and a dash of humor shows how resilient she is; even in the face of adversity, she maintains an optimistic outlook.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her Mental Health In Heartfelt Message; Says She's 'Terrified to Fall Again'