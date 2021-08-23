Chrissy Teigen opens up about feeling down in new post; Says she hasn't 'fully processed' losing her son Jack

Chrissy Teigen got candid about her past life in New York and reminisced simpler times from before she dealt with some life-changing losses. In her new post, Teigen spoke about dealing with pregnancy loss and revealed that she may still not have recovered from her son Jack's passing. In her post, Chrissy spoke about what the last year has been like and why she has been feeling down lately.

While sharing a photo of herself and husband John Legend, Teigen wrote, "Just reminiscing about New York a lot lately, when things were simple, thinking about all the stuff I've done and been through not just this year but in my life." Adding on about how working on her upcoming book has left her thinking about her son Jack more, Teigen said, "I'm slightly down lately. It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out 'my third baby is here!!' as in a cookbook, then realized my third baby will never be here."

She further talked about how she felt working on the book would help her deal with her loss as she wrote, "Then I realized I threw myself into the book to not think of the real, actual third baby. I don't really feel like I fully processed Jack and now that I don't have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just…there, waiting to be acknowledged."

Check out Chrissy Teigen's post here:

It was revealed by Teigen last weekend that she will be dedicating her upcoming book to Jack. Chrissy and John suffered the loss of their pregnancy with their third child in September last year.

Teigen and Legend tied the knot in September 2013, also share daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3, together.

