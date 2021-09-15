Chrissy Teigen opens up about getting fat removal procedure done; SHOWS results on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen recently took to her Instagram Story, which has since been deleted and opened up about a procedure she had done. The 35-year-old cookbook author posted a video to show the results as well! “I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here, and since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?” Chrissy posted.

While we were left confused as you are, so we naturally looked into the procedure and upon research, turns out that according to the American Society of Plastic Surgery, “The goal of buccal fat removal is to thin the cheeks, specifically in the area of the cheek hollows.”

Chrissy has been laying low on social media since June when she was embroiled in a scandal after a few of her previous tweets resurfaced where the cookbook author told model Courtney Stodden to kill themself.

After her scathing tweets were made public, Chrissy took to her IG in July and wrote: ““Iiiii don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!!,” Teigen added.

If you, or anyone you know are struggling with mental health troubles, or facing bullying issues please get in touch with experts in and around your area.

