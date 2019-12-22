Chrissy Teigen opens up about slicing her fingers during a cooking accident

Model Chrissy Teigen hilariously recalled how she and husband John Legend landed in a hospital after slicing their fingers during a cooking accident.

Teigen confessed on Friday that there was one kitchen tool that she hasn't touched in four years, after an incident left both her and husband in the emergency room, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 34-year-old shared a dramatic story of how unsafe mandoline use saw them cut their fingers off.



"I'm finally sharing my story," she captioned on Instagram.

"I haven't used a mandoline for four years," she began, adding: "I'm getting emotional. I bought my first mandoline, I brought it home, because I'm so tired of slicing mom's potatoes for her scalloped potatoes."

She continued to explain cooking in the kitchen was quite the family affair.

"I have John start slicing and he does one of his like 'AHH!' he always like makes a big noise because men can't handle pain very well."

"He cut his finger and when I say he cut his finger, he cut the entire tip off. All John has is his fingers! He doesn't need to use anything else in life really."

The model went on to take the job off him, and before she knew it, the same thing happened to her.

"One pass through the mandoline, and I too cut my finger off immediately."

She continued: "We went to the emergency room. They reattached our fingers and now I don't do anything without my Kevlar gloves."

The clip also saw a framed photo of the star couple in the emergency room after their finger's were reattached by hospital staff.

Credits :IANS

