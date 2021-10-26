Chrissy Teigen OPENS UP about sobriety and past allegations of cyberbullying

Looks like Chrissy Teigen is marking a memorable milestone. In her first TV interview since cyberbullying charges surfaced in May, the Cravings: All Together cookbook author spoke up about being 100 days sober.

"I'm so excited. I feel so good, I feel very clear-headed," Teigen revealed to Today host Hoda Kotb on Oct. 26 as per E! News. After openly admitting to "drinking too much" over the years, the actress recently also revealed she was four weeks clean in December 2020. As for the cyberbullying controversy, Teigen explained, "I feel like I've done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully they've seen me be better."

However, Teigen previously issued a public apology to Courtney Stodden, Michael Costello, and Farrah Abraham for earlier tweets and DMs. "There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn't deserve them. No one does," Teigen wrote in an open letter in June. "Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

Meanwhile, as per E! News, Teigen discussed her prior actions on Today. "I think you learn so much in the moments where you do lose so much, you lose it all, your world is kind of turned upside down," she revealed. "For me it was a big moment of, 'Wow, I need to find out how I can be better, how I can grow from this, learn from this.' There's that old cliché like I'm glad it happened, but truly it made me a stronger person, a better person."

