Chrissy Teigen OPENS UP about struggling with mental health after being cancelled over online bullying scandal

Trigger Warning

Chrissy Teigen has opened up to her 34.9 million followers on Instagram about her mental health struggles amid an online bullying scandal. After staying out of the spotlight for some time, the 35-year-old took to the social media app to share her feelings about being in the cancel club. The scandal arose when a few of her previous tweets resurfaced where the cookbook author told model Courtney Stodden to kill themself.

“Iiiii don’t really know what to say here…just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life,” Chrissy’s post reads. “Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!!,” Teigen added.

The model also opened up about her ongoing time in the cancel club, which she finds “fascinating” and has helped her learn a lot. “And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow. All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just…tired of being sick with myself all day,” Chrissy penned.

"I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent s**t anymore! If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye I love u," she concluded.

Chrissy's husband and the All of Me singer John Legend has been her constant support throughout the phase. The couple, married in September 2013, have two children Luna, 5, and Miles, 3.

If you, or anyone you know are struggling with mental health troubles, or facing bullying issues please get in touch with experts in and around your area.

