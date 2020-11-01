Chrissy Teigen pays tribute to her late son after heartbreaking miscarriage; Gets a tattoo of his name

After suffering a tragic pregnancy loss of her son Jack, Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that she has gotten a tattoo of his name on her wrist, to honour his memory.

Chrissy Teigen is honouring her late son. On Saturday (October 31), the 34-year-old cookbook author took to her Twitter to reveal that she got her late son Jack‘s name tattooed on her wrist. For the unversed, just a few weeks ago, Chrissy and husband John Legend sadly announced that they had suffered a pregnancy loss. Chrissy was pregnant with a baby boy, who they were planning on naming Jack.

After taking some time to heal and grieve, Chrissy has been slowly been posting again on her social media accounts. Chrissy recently wrote an essay, reflecting on her pregnancy loss and revealed the reasons she chose to share her story and the images from the hospital with fans.

In a heartbreaking essay to social media, Teigen shared her thoughts on how she has been since the tragic event and what went through her mind during her miscarriage. Chrissy made sure to thank all the well-wishers who sent her flowers and heartwarming letters which started with "You don't have to respond to this, but..." It was something that gave her true relief.

Explaining what happened the day they lost baby Jack, Teigen recounted how they had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions but it didn't work. The day before she lost baby Jack, she cried a little and then went into a complete meltdown and even when she wrote this essay, she was overcome with the same pain. You can read her full note here.

