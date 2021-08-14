Chrissy Teigen pays tribute to her late son Jack in new Cravings cookbook; SEE PIC

Chrissy Teigen is remembering her late son. On Friday, the model and entrepreneur released her newest cookbook, Cravings: All Together: Recipes To Love, and she revealed a personal dedication included within the book. She revealed the dedication page in photos on her Instagram Story, which showed a handful of cookies with the words "For Jack."

Check out her story here:

Last year, Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, lost their baby 20 weeks into their pregnancy. The couple, who have a 5-year-old daughter Luna Simone and a 3-year-old son Miles Theodore, shared the sad news with their followers in October. Teigen went to social media last month to thank followers who sent her compassionate messages about her pregnancy loss, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. 'You guys sent the most amazing condolence letters and cards and books and I just want you to know that we got all of them. All of them. I’m gonna read them all, OK? I love you guys,' Chrissy penned as per Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Teigen recently said that publishing her new book, Cravings, "actually saved" her life. "It is incredibly hard to put into words what this book means to me," she wrote alongside a photo of the colorful cookbook cover posted to Instagram. "How do you come up with a funny, enticing caption for a book that quite literally saved you. I didn't have a theme in mind when we made this book - all I knew was I wanted a bright new energy, but I also needed comfort."

ALSO READ:Chrissy Teigen SLAMS rumours of deleting negative comments from her social media