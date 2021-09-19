Chrissy Teigen pens down an emotional note on how her body 'paused in time' after pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen has been open about her grief after losing baby Jack and often puts into the words the heartbreaking experience of her pregnancy loss in her Instagram posts. In one of her recent posts, Teigen opened up about how her body has been struggling ever since the miscarriage and even mentioned how it feels like it's stuck and has nothing to do after losing her baby.

Teigen in a lengthy note expressed how the body struggled to adapt to the changes after her miscarriage halfway through the pregnancy. Sharing a photo of herself while clicking a selfie in a huge mirror from her closet, Teigen wrote, "it’s really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time."

Adding on Chrissy said, "But man. When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you’re just…stuck. Not only are you ummmm extremely, diabolically sad at what could have been, but you have this daily reminder every time you look in the godd*mn mirror."

Check out Chrissy Teigen's post here:

Chrissy's emotional note echoed with several women who left comments on her post revealing their own struggles. A few others including celebs like Paris Hilon sent their love and support to Teigen.

Teigen before signing off mentioned how she did not have positive words or a big ending to convey and that she wanted to be "emo" for a minute.

Chrissy has been known to share emotional posts often and recently also addressed her sobriety on social media. The model is married to John Legen with whom she also shares two children, daughter Luna, and son Miles.

