Chrissy Teigen pens a sweet birthday note for husband John Legend: Love you more than a caption could capture

John Legend celebrated his birthday on December 28 and as the singer turned 43, his wifey Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to send him a special wish for the same. Sharing a cute boomerang video of the duo, Teigen wrote a sweet birthday note for Legend as she called him her "forever" and the most kind-hearted man in a heartwarming birthday tribute.

Chrissy and John were seen looking adorable in the boomerang video but it was certainly her birthday note that caught our eye. In the sweet message for John, she wrote, "happy birthday to my forever. I am lucky to have known you 16(!!) of your 43 years and I still wish it were more. I picked the most kind hearted man, the best father, and most talented human being around, which is truly a testament to me! Anyhoo i love you more than a caption could capture. More than a boomerang could wrangle. I love you I love you."

Commenting on Chrissy's post, the All of Me singer also responded saying, "I love you angel!"

Not just this post, Chrissy also dropped another video in her Instagram story where she was seen cuddling up with Legend as she sweetly whispered, "Happy birthday to my Bear. Happy Birthday, Bear."

Legend's birthday celebration with his fam comes after they recently spent some amazing time together over Christmas as they posed alongside their children, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3, for a cute holiday photo they shared on Instagram.

