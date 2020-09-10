  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chrissy Teigen put on bed rest for 2 weeks; Says ‘taking this time to learn how to sew capes’

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to reveal that she has been asked by her doctors to be on bed rest for two weeks. Check out her tweet announcing the news below.
17726 reads Mumbai
Chrissy Teigen put on bed rest for 2 weeks; Says ‘taking this time to learn how to sew capes’Chrissy Teigen put on bed rest for 2 weeks; Says ‘taking this time to learn how to sew capes’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mother-to-be Chrissy Teigen is taking a break! The 34-year-old Cravings author, who is currently pregnant with her third child with husband John Legend, updated fans about her health on Thursday (September 8). “I’m on official 2 week bed rest :( I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so s–t is about to get… astonishingly ugly,” she explained to her followers.

 

Although she didn’t give any further details, she asked for recommendations for sandwich shops in Los Angeles and showed her and 4-year-old daughter Luna working on a Plush Craft project.

In case you missed it, Chrissy also recently opened up about a racist incident that once happened to her and John Legend. During an interview with Marie Claire, she recalled the “scary” incident that occurred back in 2010. “We were in a nicer neighbourhood at night, driving slowly, looking for John’s godmother’s home,” Chrissy shared. “These two guys were in a pickup truck slowly tailing us, flashing their lights and trying to speak to us. When we pulled over, they were like, ‘What are you guys looking for?’ and we gave them the address.”

 

“They literally said, ‘Get your asses out of here!’ and proceeded to follow us all the way into her driveway,” Chrissy continued. “They got out of the car and stared at us as we knocked on the door and went inside. It was a terrible, scary experience.”

 

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s daughter ‘Dr Luna’ helps the mom to be with her sonogram; Watch

Credits :Twitter, Marie Claire, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement