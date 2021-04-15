Chrissy Teigen reacts to fans asking why she posts more pictures of Luna than Miles; Shares hilarious reason

Chrissy Teigen recently revealed why she sports more pictures of her daughter Luna than that of Miles, her son that she shares with John Legend.

Many eagle-eyed fans noted that former model Chrissy Teigen posts more photos of her daughter Luna, 5, than Miles, 2. Now, the 35-year-old Cravings cookbook author revealed the reason why you may not see as many photos of her son as her daughter. Well, it was Luna‘s birthday this week and Chrissy‘s feed was flooded with Luna posts. Fans quickly asked why Miles wasn’t posted as much as Luna.

Well, Chrissy answered the question with a caption on one of her Luna posts, writing, “‘Why do you post Luna so much more’ you ask? Because Miles hates pictures and he’s always butt ass naked.” There you have it!

In case you didnt know, back in March, the Twitter clap back queen deleted her Twitter and explained her move on Instagram, she said: “It’s true! The platform no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively, so with that I bid you adieu. But I want to say that this is absolutely NOT twitter’s fault – I believe they do all they can to combat relentless bullying, any honestly, it’s not the bullying!! You guys have no idea how much they’ve reached out and worked with my team and me personally. It’s not the platform. It’s not the ‘bullying.’ And it’s not the trolls. The trolls I can deal with, although it weighs on you,” she wrote on Instagram after quitting. She continued, “It’s just me. I have to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me. I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over. Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones. And to the Q anon people who think I’m in Guantanamo Bay right now, lol. I saw ‘Q: into the storm’ and saw what I’m working with here. And I, lol, I no longer care. Don’t flatter yourselves.”

