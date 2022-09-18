Chrissy Teigen reacts to brutal backlash over abortion revelation: I knew this would happen
Chrissy Teigen reacted to the "brutal" backlash she received online after revealing she lost baby Jack through a life-saving abortion.
Chrissy Teigen recently shared her abortion story as she opened up on losing her and John Legend's son Jack. After sharing her story last week, Teigen has been at the receiving end of brutal backlash as netizens attacked her decision to publicly clarify her pregnancy loss wasn’t a miscarriage. Following the same, the Cravings author has now responded to the backlash on social media.
While speaking at the social impact agency Propper Daley’s A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit, Teigen opened up about how her pregnancy loss in the fall of 2020 wasn’t a miscarriage as she had treated it. She said, "Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."
Following her revelation that it was an abortion, Chrissy was being accused by netizens of exploiting her pregnancy loss and abortion story. Sharing screengrabs of the brutal comments about her, Chrissy wrote on Twitter, "I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel worse though."
The comments shared against Teigen accused her of "milking" her experience of losing her baby, Jack. A few netizens also noted "that her speaking at the invite-only event was her "trying to stay relevant" and some also accused her of lying. Posting the screengrabs of the comments, Chrissy described it as "brutal."
