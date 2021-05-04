Chrissy Teigen is ready to head to Meghan Markle's Montecito home to chill in Archie's 'chicken house'

At the Global Citizen: Vax Live Concert, Chrissy Teigen chatted with Entertainment Tonight and revealed why she's ready to visit Meghan Markle's Montecito home.

Chrissy Teigen recently walked the red carpet at the Global Citizen: Vax Live Concert over the weekend and did it in style. Making a statement in a strapless orange number, Chrissy grabbed our attention when she walked the red carpet. Husband and singer John Legend along with their two children also were seen on the red carpet. While she was at it, Chrissy also chatted with Entertainment Tonight and revealed why she's ready to visit Meghan Markle's Montecito home.

Speaking about stepping out of her home after what felt like ages, Chrissy said, "I feel like our world has just gotten so small, through this whole pandemic and everything." When the reporter quizzed her about her new found friendship with Meghan Markle, Chrissy revealed she wants to go spend time in Archie's 'chicken house'.

Chrissy said, "When We have to go to Montecito and chill in the chicken house. Archie's Cluckin' Hut?" For the unversed, Meghan and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison's cute little space named "Archie's Chick Inn" was seen in Oprah Winfrey's interview.

In a recent appearance on a talk show, Chrissy had revealed that Meghan reached out to her and wrote words of comfort after she got to know about the former's miscarriage news. Meghan, too, last year had suffered a miscarriage.

The Vax Live concert was co-chaired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, Meghan did not appear in person for the event due to her pregnancy. Whereas, Harry delivered a powerful speech on the Covid 19 crisis that has engulfed the world.

ALSO READ: Eternals FIRST Look: Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden are strikingly sharp in debut glimpse of Marvel film

Share your comment ×