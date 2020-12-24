Chrissy Teigen recovering from tragic miscarriage; Says ‘Glances in mirror reminds me of what could’ve been’

Chrissy Teigen recently opened up on Instagram and shared that she is still recovering from the heartbreaking miscarriage she suffered earlier this year. Scroll down to see what the former model said.

Chrissy Teigen is learning to heal after suffering the loss of her son. On Wednesday morning, the 35-year-old model and cookbook author shared a photograph of herself on Instagram, where she candidly spoke about her body, mourning that she will never be pregnant again following the loss of her son — whom she and husband John Legend named Jack — after 20 weeks of pregnancy in September. "This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been," Teigen wrote. "And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It's frustrating."

Then, noting that she is "proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways," Teigen adds, "I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again." "But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day," she says.

On Tuesday, Teigen shared a video of herself on her Instagram Story after a therapy session. Noticeably emotional in the clip, Teigen joked around with her social media followers and made light of her situation. "This is like a post-therapy face filter," she says in the video, before she sniffles and adds, "Those are boogers."

Last month, Teigen and Legend told PEOPLE they have been able to find a "little bit of sunshine" recently as they continue to grieve the loss of their son. "You learn how to cope with it. I am very proud to say that there's multiple different therapies I'm using to hopefully become the same person that I was, and I'm okay with that," Teigen said. "I'm okay with allowing myself to have bad days and good days."

