Chrissy Teigen reflects on her ‘sober’ family trip to Italy; Jokes ‘I'm glad I'll get to remember it all’

Chrissy Teigen recently reflected on her family trip to Italy, where she was sober. The 35-year-old cookbook author and husband John Legend recently flew to Italy to attend Unicef's star-studded fundraising gala over the weekend. And while the family has been in attendance at such events several times, Chrissy explained the difference this time around on her IG.

Writing a candid note, the former model said: "I hate the word sober by the way, it's so rehab/medical," she continued. "Anyhow, honestly it was so, so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at. That paired with the all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy."

Reflecting on the night out with her husband, Chrissy added, "We had so much fun. I didn't do anything I'd regret and I'm glad I'll get to remember it all!"

The author’s update on sobriety comes in the wake of her recent confession about the mental health challenges she's been facing amid bullying accusations. "Iiiii don't really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s--t in real life," Chrissy captioned a July 14 pic of herself on the couch. "Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race."

For the unversed, back in May, Teigen was called out for her offensive tweets and cyber-bullying claims.

