Chrissy Teigen RESPONDS to Amy Schumer imitating her singing video from Barack Obama's birthday

Amy Schumer is trying her best to support Chrissy Teigen's Marilyn Monroe-inspired birthday song, but Amy is Amy, so her gesture isn't going to come off as very encouraging. On Tuesday, August 17, the 40-year-old Trainwreck actress took to her Instagram in which she replicated Chrissy's post from last week, in which the 35-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-star sang a few bars to commemorate former President Barack Obama's 60th birthday.

In the video, Amy seemed to be staying in the same Martha's Vineyard house as Chrissy and husband John Legend for Obama's star-studded Massachusetts celebrations. Amy tried her best in her caption to make it obvious that the video was a tribute rather than being intentionally offensive. Amy also paid tribute to her comic friend Rachel Feinstein, who featured in the video, by writing, "Tribute. @rachelfeinstein_ steals the vid! We love you @chrissyteigen." However, Chrissy can be seen wearing a beautiful white dress, whereas Amy rocked an oversized tank that included the message, "Boat hair don't care."

Check out her post here:

Interestingly, the video soon garnered millions of likes and hilarious comments by fans, celebrities and by Chrissy Teigen herself. Chrissy hilariously responded, "Oh it's on." Katy Perry was among the numerous celebrities who reacted to the video, writing, "wait do you guys live together now?"

Meanwhile, Chrissy has recently been accused of bullying, and she addressed the issue last month by referring to herself as a member of the "cancel club." Amy, on the other hand, has made it clear that she has no qualms with mocking other celebs. However, she apologized in December after sharing Hilaria Baldwin's lingerie picture as her own Christmas card.

ALSO READ:Chrissy Teigen OPENS UP about struggling with mental health after being cancelled over online bullying scandal