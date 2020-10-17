Chrissy Teigen responds to John Legend's emotional tribute to her; Says 'We are quiet but we are okay'

John Legend had earlier crooned an emotional rendition for Chrissy Teigen post their baby loss. The latter has now responded to the same on social media.

Earlier at the BBMAs 2020, John Legend paid an emotional tribute to his wife Chrissy Teigen post her unexpected miscarriage. The couple had announced the loss of their child back on October 1. Now, the Never Break singer had crooned an emotional rendition at the Billboards while playing the piano. He reportedly got teary-eyed during the performance. 41-year old Legend also confessed that it is for his wife Chrissy. The latter has now responded to his heartfelt gesture of the singer.

He also shared a glimpse of the same on social media while penning a note. Here’s how it reads, “This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

The singer also stated that he has written this song as he is hopeful about the future. He further stated that his and Chrissy’s love will remain and that they will never break. Not only that but John Legend also expressed his gratitude towards everyone who sent prayers and wishes for them. Now, Teigen has also responded to this heartfelt tribute by her husband. She has shared snapshots of his note on social media where she also writes, “We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much.”

As soon as she shared the same on social media, comments began pouring in from the fans and well-wishers. Celebs like Brad Goreski, Tess Holliday, Christine Quinn, Whitney Cummings, and others shared notes of love for the couple in the comments section.

Meanwhile, check out Chrissy Teigen’s post below:

Also Read: BBMAs 2020: John Legend dedicates emotional Never Break act to Chrissy Teigen post heartbreaking miscarriage

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×