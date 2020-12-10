Chrissy Teigen responds to a troll who called her ‘classless’; Calls him ‘weird and angry’

Chrissy Teigen recently responded to a troll who labelled her as “classless” for tweeting a lot. Scroll down to see what the former model clapped back with.

Chrissy Teigen recently deflected a nasty comment on Twitter after being called “classless” for her posts. The 35-year-old Cravings cookbook author joked about her short-lived Quibi series, Chrissy’s Court, in a playful tweet on Tuesday, December 8 — but the comment didn’t sit well with one of her followers. “It’s official. I followed you on IG and here…. at first I thought you had funny interesting stories but now I realize you just go on about EVERYTHING. Unfollow on both,” the Twitter user wrote. Teigen replied in a since-deleted post, which set the troll off even further. “First off I’m not a dude. Secondly, I didn’t say anything directly bad about her,” the person wrote. “But 160 tweets within one hour is in my opinion too much. However, the way she responded was completely classless.”

Not standing for the negativity, the Lip Sync Battle cohost swiftly shut down the unpleasant conversation. “I haven’t tweeted for 3 days, then said 6 things. Lolllllll you are weird and angry,” she fired back.

The former Sports Illustrated model has been slowly returning to social media in the months since she and husband John Legend revealed that they lost their third child, son Jack, who was born prematurely in September. Teigen had previously been open about her pregnancy complications and shared a heartbreaking series of black-and-white photos on Instagram as she grieved her loss. While some were uncomfortable with the public display, Teigen knew sharing the moment was the right thing to do.

