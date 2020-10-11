Chrissy Teigen returns to Instagram post heartbreaking miscarriage; Comments on meme saying ‘Finally a giggle’

Chrissy Teigen has finally returned to social media after suffering from a tragic miscarriage earlier this month. Scroll down to see what Chrissy had to say post the traumatic incident.

Cookbook author and former model Chrissy Teigen is back on social media. The 34-year-old has been on a break from social media for the past few weeks after announcing that she and husband John Legend had lost their third child due to pregnancy complications. Chrissy made a quiet return on Saturday (October 10), commenting on a post shared on the Betches Instagram account.

The account shared a tweet from Kara Morehart, where she wrote, “Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I’m excited I’ll be wearing a mask so I don’t have to hear ‘moustache too?’” Chrissy commented on the post, writing, “Finally, a giggle. Thank you.”

In case you missed it, Chrissy and the 41-year-old singer announced at the end of September that they had sadly lost their unborn baby, a boy they were planning on naming Jack. On September 30, Teigen announced the news via Instagram, saying: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Chrissy wrote. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” Chrissy continued. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

