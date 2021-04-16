Chrissy Teigen RETURNS to Twitter within a month; Says 'choose to take the bad with the good'

After announcing that she's quitting Twitter on March 25, Chrissy Teigen has now returned to the platform saying, "It's terrible to silence yourself."

Chrissy Teigen who announced that she was taking a break from Twitter less than a month ago on March 25, is now back to the platform. The Cravings author made a swift return to the app and began by saying that she's choosing to "take the bad with the good." Teigen who had quit the micro-blogging platform on account of negativity made her return with a series of tweets expressing her reasons for coming back.

In her first tweet since taking a break almost 23 days ago, Teigen wrote, "I choose to take the bad with the good!!" Continuing further in her next tweet, Chrissy said, "turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol."

Known for her sassy tweets, many users on the platform had strongly reacted when she chose to leave. On being asked by one of her followers after her return if she had any "fun anecdotes" to share, Chrissy said, "I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles."

Check out Chrissy Teigen's first tweet after return:

I choose to take the bad with the good!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

Teigen on March 25, 2021 had shared a detailed post bidding adieu to Twitter saying that she wasn't happy and hadn't learned to block negativity. Chrissy in her note while taking a break from Twitter had written, "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not."

Well, she's back now and we bet Twitterati are going to be super thrilled about it considering the microblogging app could certainly use some of her amazing sassy sense of humour back.

