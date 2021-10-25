Chrissy Teigen reveals how John Legend and her explained late son Jack's passing to Luna and Miles

Chrissy Teigen recently honoured her late son Jack's first death anniversary after he passed away during pregnancy loss. Teigen in a recent interview with parenting site, Scary Mommy spoke about dealing with Jack's loss and how her husband John Legend and her broke the tragic news to their kids, Luna and Miles. The Cravings author spoke about explaining to their kids why baby Jack hadn't made it.

While talking to Scary Mommy in an interview, Chrissy said, "We told them that we lost him, but it wasn’t really until we got his ashes back, I think, that they started to be able to say, 'OK, this happened. Here he is now. He didn’t make it.' It was something for them to be able to put a story to, where we could say, 'OK, Jack is in here and he is going to stay with us."

She further added, "And maybe one day we might release him. And he loves that we still think about him, and he loves that we’re still emotional about him, but more than anything, he loves that we talk about him. That makes him really excited and really happy.' So they know that he’s still very much a part of our lives."

Teigen had recently taken to Instagram to share photo from the hospital from the day that Legend and her lost their son. To mark the first death anniversary of her son, Teigen had written a moving note on her Instagram saying, "They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever."

