Chrissy Teigen reveals Meghan Markle reached out to her after hearing the model's miscarriage news

Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen shared a heartbreaking news last year when they revealed that they had lost their third child due to miscarriage. Chrissy and John had revealed in October 2020 that the model went through a miscarriage and was one of the most difficult situations they ever had to endure. In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live! show, Chrissy revealed that Meghan Markle reached out to her after the news broke.

Chrissy revealed that Meghan, who also suffered a miscarriage in 2020, wrote to her about the demise of her third child Jack. Responding to a fan question, Chrissy said, "Yeah, she's been so kind to me ever since we connected. She had written me about baby Jack.... but yeah she is really wonderful and so kind — just as kind as everyone says she is."

Adding, "That's why you look at everything and you're like 'My god, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?' when it's just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are."

The model also shared her thoughts on Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah. "I think when I ended up watching it, it was like 'Holy s--- this is big'. But also I waited a long time to watch it, so I'd already heard so much about it."

When asked if the Duchess of Sussex had shared any more details with her, Chrissy said, "No. I think she's been very honest and open. I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning." On several occasions, Chrissy has slammed tabloid reports against Meghan as well as her estranged father Thomas Markle.

