Chrissy Teigen REVEALS previous miscarriage with her and John Legend's third child Jack was an abortion

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about a miscarriage she had two years ago. At the time, Teigen and her husband John Legend both came forward on social media to share the devastating news with their fans and well-wishers but now, the cookbook author is revealing that her announcement at the time was not the whole truth.

In 2020, Chrissy and John announced that they lost their 20-week baby boy Jack due to a pregnancy complication. In an interview, via ET Canada, Teigen revealed that the abortion put her in shock. She explained, "Two years ago when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, [and] I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention."