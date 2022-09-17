Chrissy Teigen REVEALS previous miscarriage with her and John Legend's third child Jack was an abortion
Back in 2020, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced that they had a miscarriage but now the author says the truth was much more painful.
Chrissy Teigen is opening up about a miscarriage she had two years ago. At the time, Teigen and her husband John Legend both came forward on social media to share the devastating news with their fans and well-wishers but now, the cookbook author is revealing that her announcement at the time was not the whole truth.
In 2020, Chrissy and John announced that they lost their 20-week baby boy Jack due to a pregnancy complication. In an interview, via ET Canada, Teigen revealed that the abortion put her in shock. She explained, "Two years ago when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, [and] I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention."
Teigen shared that at the time she had a great support system. From her medical caretakers to her family members and even her fans on the internet, all were supportive throughout her and her husband's painful journey. While at first, Chrissy did not mention the abortion, she suddenly stopped and then continued, "Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago." She went on to add that the late realization made her "feel weird" and added, "I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was."
