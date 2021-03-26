Chrissy Teigen reveals the REAL reason why she quit Twitter and it's not the trolls

Chrissy Teigen deactivated her Twitter account recently and while the suspected reason was online bullying, the comedian has now revealed the truth.

Chrissy Teigen left everyone surprised with her decision to quit Twitter recently as she claimed the negativity on the platform had got to her. The TV personality and comedian who is known for her quirky sense of humour on the micro-blogging app also famously handled trolls in the most badass manner. After deleting her Twitter account, Teigen took to Instagram to reveal the real reason why she quit the platform and stressed on how it isn't Twitter's fault or the bullying she faced but in fact a rather personal reason that made their take this decision.

Taking to Instagram, Chrissy explained how Twitter has been supportive towards her and has helped deal with the bullying that she encountered on account of their users saying, "I believe they [Twitter] do all they can to combat relentless bullying...You guys have no idea how much they’ve reached out and worked with my team and me personally."

Check out Chrissy Teigen's post here:

She further revealed that it wasn't the trolls that made her quit as she said, "It’s just me." Teigen spoke about letting people down and how she wasn't happy doing it over and over again. She also mentioned that she has made peace with the fact that some people aren't going to like her. Chrissy also addressed the conspiracy theories that suggested she was in Guantanamo Bay in a clever manner as she said, "I saw “Q: into the storm” and saw what I’m working with here. And I, lol, I no longer care. Don’t flatter yourselves."

While Chrissy may have left Twitter, her Instagram account continues to remain interesting with titbits from her life with husband John Legend and kids Luna and Miles.

