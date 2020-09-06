Chrissy Teigen REVEALS the reason behind getting botox while pregnant with her & John Legend’s 3rd child

Chrissy Teigen just revealed via Twitter that she is getting botox done on her neck while pregnant with her and John Legend’s third child. Scroll down to see the reason why.

Former model Chrissy Teigen is spilling the tea on plastic surgery to her fans. The 34-year-old cookbook author took to her Twitter on Friday (September 4) to reveal that she’s getting botox and explain why she’s getting it during her pregnancy.

Defending her decision, Teigen tweeted: “I get really really bad pregnancy headaches,” Chrissy tweeted. “Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency, something doctor terms. anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally.”

A fan then asked for “more info” about how Botox helps with headaches, so Chrissy replied saying, “Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing.” She added, “Yeah if you have the means to go to a neurologist instead of cosmetic it’s a lot better and safer because they talk to your OB.”

In case you missed it, Chrissy announced last month that she and husband John Legend are expecting their third child together.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen on her 3rd pregnancy with John Legend: When you give up on trying, life surprises you

Share your comment ×