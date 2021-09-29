Chrissy Teigen REVEALS she 'honestly' does not care about looking perfect on Instagram; Find out why

Chrissy Teigen revealed to her 35.3 Instagram followers on Monday why she doesn't care about sharing 'flattering' photos on social media. While most celebs spend hours perfecting their Instagram feeds, the 35-year-old cookbook author said she 'honestly' doesn't spend much time thinking about what she uploads.

Check out her post here:

"I really think you guys are too conditioned to seeing perfect photos all day because so many of my comments on any given photo are why would she post this... to which I say, who cares??' she wrote in a lengthy caption. She continued: "A lot of the time, makeup artists and hair stylists will ask if photos are good enough to post and my reply is always the same: I honestly don’t care. post whatever." "I dunno. I just don’t care about curating my Instagram to be perfection. Im a mess, I’m chaotic and this shall always reflect that, thank u!! Love, a Sagittarius," the mom-of-two concluded.

However, Teigen has not shied away from sharing funny pictures of herself, such as being kicked in the face by her son Miles, three, or her recent buccal fat reduction operation, in addition to glossy shots of herself. Meanwhile, many of Teigen's friends and followers commented on her picture, saying they missed "the good old days when we posted our food with a Valencia filter and white border without a care in the world." "I see u sag sis ' Vanessa Hudgens commented, while another follower wrote: 'I follow very few celebrities on Instagram, but I appreciate and follow you because of the REALness that you bring."

Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, her post comes only a few days after she shared a few goofy photos during a dentist visit while apparently inhaling laughing gas.

