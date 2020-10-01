Chrissy Teigen reveals she suffered a miscarriage: We will hug and love each other harder and get through it

Chrissy Teigen shared the heartbreaking news of her miscarriage on Instagram. The model was hospitalized recently after experienced "excessive bleeding."

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she has had a miscarriage. The cookbook author, who was expecting her third baby with singer John Legend, was hospitalised for "excessive bleeding." She took to Instagram and penned an elaborate note revealing the unfortunate news. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she said.

Chrissy revealed that she and John never name their babies before they are born. However, they had already begun calling their yet-to-be-born baby boy Jack. She said that he will always be their Jack. "Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," Chrissy wrote.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she added. Chrissy thanked her fans and friends for all the love and support they have showered her over the past few days. "Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you," she said.

Chrissy concluded her note by saying she was grateful for her children Luna and Miles but not everyone can be "full of sunshine." "On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it," she said.

Check out the complete post below:

We pray for Chrissy and her family. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×