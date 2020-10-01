  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chrissy Teigen reveals she suffered a miscarriage: We will hug and love each other harder and get through it

Chrissy Teigen shared the heartbreaking news of her miscarriage on Instagram. The model was hospitalized recently after experienced "excessive bleeding."
13787 reads Mumbai
Chrissy Teigen reveals she suffered a miscarriageChrissy Teigen reveals she suffered a miscarriage: We will hug and love each other harder and get through it
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she has had a miscarriage. The cookbook author, who was expecting her third baby with singer John Legend, was hospitalised for "excessive bleeding." She took to Instagram and penned an elaborate note revealing the unfortunate news. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she said. 

Chrissy revealed that she and John never name their babies before they are born. However, they had already begun calling their yet-to-be-born baby boy Jack. She said that he will always be their Jack. "Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," Chrissy wrote. 

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you," she added. Chrissy thanked her fans and friends for all the love and support they have showered her over the past few days. "Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you," she said. 

Chrissy concluded her note by saying she was grateful for her children Luna and Miles but not everyone can be "full of sunshine." "On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it," she said. 

Check out the complete post below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

We pray for Chrissy and her family. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Krystle D'Souza, and many others spotted out and about in the city today
Sabko mauka milega….Neha Kakkar gets off her car, keeping the shutterbugs busy as she steps out
Disha Patani SHIMMERS richly in an embellished silver saree. Tiger complements her in a subtle blue separates
Doting father! Abhishek Bachchan CUTELY dances on Aaradhya’s 7th birthday for her friends
Disha Patani has a day out and is seen donning a sports jersey. Watch to find more celebs from the tinsel town
Ranveer being possessive about his car as media bumps into it
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement