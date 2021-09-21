Chrissy Teigen reveals WHY Ariana Grande joining The Voice is an 'awkward' situation for John Legend

Ariana Grande has joined as the new coach on The Voice's new season and will be competing against coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. While fans are thrilled to see Grande on the show, according to John Legend's wife, it's going to be an "awkward" situation for the All of Me singer as he will have to deal with Arinators at home. Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share a story where she spoke to fans stating that they are an "Ariana Grande household" while confessing her fan status.

With Teigen and the kids being hardcore Arinators, Chrissy suggested that her husband John will find himself in a tricky situation. Talking about the same, she said, "Today is a bit of a funny day because it's the premiere of The Voice, and John absolutely knows that this house only listens to Ariana Grande. Imagine how awkward it is for John to live in this Ariana Grande household...and have to be him."

The Cravings author further maintained that she will try to remain "unbiased" while watching The Voice but ended her video sayings she will support her husband with a hint of doubt.

Ariana Grande replaced Nick Jonas who had come on board as the voice coach last season. The excitement surrounding Ariana's debut on the show has been high. Her co-judge, Kelly Clarkson also previously gushed about Grande as she spoke about the singer being "hysterical" and having an amazing sense of humour while talking about her during a talk show.

It looks like Ariana has already bonded well with her Clarkson, Legend, and Shelton. In fact, Legend recently also mentioned on the Kelly Clarkson show that he's terrified of Ariana's fans.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande ‘terrifies’ Blake Shelton and John Legend on The Voice; Kelly Clarkson jokes about Arianators