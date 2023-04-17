Chrissy Teigen says baby daughter Esti is ‘too perfect’ to worry about her ‘deep purple lifetime scars’

Chrissy Teigen’s latest picture with her baby daughter Esti has left netizens touched, overwhelmed, and impressed. The model recently took to her Instagram space to share a powerful photo with her baby daughter Esti. In the picture, Chrissy captures the beauty and magnificence of motherhood as she shared a glimpse of her bath time with Esti. In the photo, we see Chrissy sitting bare-bodied inside a bathtub as she held her daughter close.

Sharing the picture, Chrissy penned down a heartfelt and beautiful caption as she reflected on motherhood. Her caption read, “A boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars, but you are too perfect to worry about any of it !"

Chrissy also posted a short clip of her daughter on her Instagram stories, who could be seen sucking on her fingers. She captioned the video, “Baby girl discovers fingers”.

Fans react to Chrissy Teigen’s new photo with daughter Esti

As soon as Chrissy shared the picture, fans and followers flooded the post with likes and comments. Many were impressed that the model and cookbook author shared the beautiful and vulnerable moment of motherhood on social media. One fan wrote, “That is not what any of us see when we look at this beautiful picture. (red heart emoji)”. Another fan’s comment read, “Our changing bodies remind us of the life we created. It reminds us of all we have (heart eye emoji)”. Yet a third fan’s comment said, “Those aren’t scars…they’re tiger stripes’.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s children

John Legend, 44, and Chrissy Teigen, 37, have three children together. Their eldest daughter Luna Simone just turned 7 on Friday. Their second-born is a son named Miles Theodore who is 4 and a half years old. Esti, on the other hand, just completed three months on April 13.

