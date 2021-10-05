Chrissy Teigen says 'back on my bulls***' as she TEASES red hair transformation; See post

Chrissy Teigen has teased a dramatic hair transformation by dying her blonde hair RED. The star joked she was "back on her bulls***" as she shared a picture of the dye to her Instagram. While her former style transformations often involved wigs, she decided for a more permanent makeover this time by having Nato VanDine color her strands red.

However, although Teigen hasn't completely revealed the look, she did post a picture of red and pink hair dye in a bowl, followed by a cryptic peek of some of her freshly-dyed strands. The “Cravings” author, 35, frequently tries out different hair hues, ranging from a bold purple wig in January to an icy gray version in March, which she dubbed her “midlife crisis hair.” “I realize this looks like I’m having a crisis lol I just wanna start looking the way I’ve always wanted to!!,” she wrote in January, as per Page Six, while taking a pink hair filter for a spin. However, she later went rose-colored for real, debuting a pastel pink style in April.

Meanwhile, the former Sports Illustrated model has also experimented with different hair lengths, most recently sporting the same short haircut as pal Kourtney Kardashian in August.

Interestingly, her latest red dye treatment comes only a few weeks after she walked the red carpet for the 2021 Tony Awards, when she wore a glittering Ulyana Sergeenko Couture gown for her night out with hubby John Legend. She also went pantsless in small denim shorts to support him during his performance in late September.

