Chrissy Teigen says 'grateful for your love' as she drops photos of her Thanksgiving celebration with family

Chrissy Teigen shared photos from her Thanksgiving celebration with her husband John Legend and her kids Miles and Luna. The Cravings author mainly maintained how this Thanksgiving was special as she looked back on her previous years when she used to overindulge in alcohol. Teigen has been open about her sobriety journey on Instagram and her recent Instagram post was also in relation to the same.

Sharing how she spent her Thanksgiving, Chrissy in the caption wrote, "the first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!! I used to start my thanksgiving prep with a shot of cafe patron (COFFEE TEQUILA) and I’d pretty much take another every couple of hours. I didn’t even make any crucial recipe errors this year! toot toot goes the horn! anyhoo hope you had a beautiful holiday. grateful for you and your love."

Check out Chrissy Teigen's post here:

In the photos posted by Teigen, she was seen adorably posing with her son Miles. In another photo, she shared a picture of John holding a perfectly crispy-looking and golden brown turkey ahead of the celebratory dinner. Chrissy also gave a glimpse of other special items that were on her Thanksgiving menu which included a pecan pie and other staples. Teigen and Legend's daughter, Luna was also seen in one of the snaps as she sat all ready to gorge on the food at the dinner table.

While the photos were enough to convince us that Teigen's Thanksgiving spread as beyond amazing, it was further confirmed by Legend who left a comment on his wife's post as he praised her amazing culinary skills and wrote, "This meal was flawless."

