Chrissy Teigen says Kim Kardashian 'tried her best' to save her marriage with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian gave her all to work out her marriage with Kanye West revealed close friend Chrissy Teigen.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's split has been widely discussed and while the duo hasn't made any official statement yet, those close to the couple have now been talking about their relationship. Recently, Chrissy Teigen while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen spoke about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's split. Teigen is known to be a close friend to Kim and revealed what the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been going through.

During a segment on the show where Teigen answered questions from the audience, Chrissy was asked if her husband John Legend was in touch with Kanye West since the news of the split given that they were seemingly close friends. Teigen responding to the question revealed that more than Legend and West, Kim and her have been in touch.

Addressing the couple's split, Teigen said, "I will say I have definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye. If anyone knows Kanye, it's that he goes off the grid. It's hard to ever contact Kanye, but Kim is doing okay."

Further adding about how Kim has handled her relationship with Kanye, Chrissy quipped, "I know Kim gave her all, gave her everything and it's honestly a shame that it didn't work out because I saw them being a forever relationship, I really did. But I know she tried her best."

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage in February 2021. The couple share four kids, daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian to date again if ‘right person came along’? KUWTK star ‘loved being out in Miami’

Share your comment ×