  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chrissy Teigen says she was an 'attention seeking troll' in her apology to Courtney Stodden over cyberbullying

Chrissy Teigen apologised to Courtney Stodden over accusations of cyberbullying in a series of tweets.
3939 reads Mumbai
Chrissy Teigen apologises to Courtney Stodden for cyberbullying Chrissy Teigen posted an apology for Courtney Stodden after cyberbullying claims
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Chrissy Teigen was recently accused of cyberbullying Courtney Stodden, almost a decade ago. Stodden, 26, recently called out multiple celebrities, including Teigen in an interview Daily Beast for harassing them on and off social media when they were a teenager. On learning this, Teigen took to Twitter to post an apology in a series of tweets where she admitted to her own behaviour being similar to that of an insecure troll.

Taking to Twitter, Teigen in her apology wrote, "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly.”

Teigen further also mentioned that while she has reached out to Stodden privately, she also wanted to make a public apology given that she had publicly bullied Courtney. Chrissy further wrote, "I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

As per Stodden's interview with Daily Beast, Teigen allegedly publicly tweeted about wanting Courtney to take "a dirt nap" and also privately DMed her things like, "I can’t wait for you to die."

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen is ready to head to Meghan Markle's Montecito home to chill in Archie's 'chicken house'

Credits :Twitter/Chrissy Teigen,Daily Beast,Getty Images

You may like these
Chrissy Teigen weighs in on Ben Affleck, Matthew Perry's dating app antics; Calls celeb video replies 'creepy'
Chrissy Teigen is ready to head to Meghan Markle's Montecito home to chill in Archie's 'chicken house'
Chrissy Teigen spoke about Khloe Kardashian’s unedited pic in therapy; Talks about resolving body image issues
Chrissy Teigen says Kim Kardashian 'tried her best' to save her marriage with Kanye West
Chrissy Teigen reveals Meghan Markle reached out to her after hearing the model's miscarriage news
Pete Davidson to Hailey Baldwin: 6 celebs who took a break from social media platforms