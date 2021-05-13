Chrissy Teigen says she was an 'attention seeking troll' in her apology to Courtney Stodden over cyberbullying

Chrissy Teigen apologised to Courtney Stodden over accusations of cyberbullying in a series of tweets.

Chrissy Teigen was recently accused of cyberbullying Courtney Stodden, almost a decade ago. Stodden, 26, recently called out multiple celebrities, including Teigen in an interview Daily Beast for harassing them on and off social media when they were a teenager. On learning this, Teigen took to Twitter to post an apology in a series of tweets where she admitted to her own behaviour being similar to that of an insecure troll.

Taking to Twitter, Teigen in her apology wrote, "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly.”

Teigen further also mentioned that while she has reached out to Stodden privately, she also wanted to make a public apology given that she had publicly bullied Courtney. Chrissy further wrote, "I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

As per Stodden's interview with Daily Beast, Teigen allegedly publicly tweeted about wanting Courtney to take "a dirt nap" and also privately DMed her things like, "I can’t wait for you to die."

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen is ready to head to Meghan Markle's Montecito home to chill in Archie's 'chicken house'

Share your comment ×