Chrissy Teigen shares anecdote about random photos on her phone amidst Chris Evans’ explicit photo leak

Chrissy Teigen shared her own struggles with random photos being saved on her phone as Chris Evans’ explicit picture that he accidentally posted in his IG story is making the rounds.
463841 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 02:58 pm
Chrissy Teigen shares anecdote about random photos on her phone amidst Chris Evans’ explicit photo leakChrissy Teigen shares anecdote about random photos on her phone amidst Chris Evans’ explicit photo leak
Chrissy Teigen is opening up about finding random photos in her camera roll at the same time as the world reacts to Chris Evans seemingly accidentally leaking an explicit photo of himself in his own camera roll. The 34-year-old Chrissy’s Court star spoke out amid much social media banter about the situation on Saturday night (September 12).

 

“My WhatsApp automatically saves every photo to my roll so any boobs in my phone are my girlfriends showing me their boobs or boobs they hate or boobs they love or yeah def also my boobs. I’d say 80 percent of my roll is Whatsapp nonsense between friends,” she wrote.

“I know you can change the settings but I like it. Tons of pics of the kids between families, easy when it saves. It just means that every once in a while there is a crazy random meme I don’t recall in my roll!”

 

In case you missed it, Mark Ruffalo recently pointed the “silver lining” to his Avengers co-star Chris Evans who accidentally posted a very private picture of himself on his Instagram Stories. “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining,” Mark tweeted. 

 

ALSO READ: Chris Evans’ Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo helps him see the ‘silver lining’ post his explicit photo leak

Credits :Twitter, Getty Images

