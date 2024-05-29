Chrissy Teigen Shares Glimpses Of 'Beautiful Chaotic' Museum Trip With Husband John Legend And Kids; See HERE

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are out and about in town with their kids. The pair stepped out with their kids and spent the day at the Natural History Museum. Teigen described their day with the 4 kids around as “chaotic.”

Chrissy took to Instagram to post adorable pictures of her whole family and their wholesome day. Check out the pictures of the Legend family below.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend take kids to a museum

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend decided to take their kids to a museum on the occasion of Memorial Day. Teigen took to Instagram to share pictures of their family’s day out. “Beautiful, chaotic hour at the Natural History Museum!” the caption accompanying the post read.

Chrissy was clicked while she was in the middle of fixing her hair in the first picture. The star was holding her 16-month-old daughter Esti in the picture. The second picture featured the mother-daughter duo along with John Legend who was carrying their son Wren on his shoulders.

John and Chrissy posed with all of their kids in one picture. The couple, Esti, Wren, Luna, and Miles with a dinosaur skeleton in the background of the picture. Another picture in the carousel showed Chrissy’s stylist Alana Van Deraa carrying Esti on her shoulder. The family’s trip comes after they celebrated Miles’s birthday a week ago. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Miles’s 6th birthday celebration

Chrissy and John threw a grand birthday party for their son at the Monster Jam World Finals in SoFi Stadium. The birthday bash was Monster Jam-themed. The couple invited 14 of Miles’s friends to join him on his special day.

The group of children wore matching overalls that matched the theme of the party. The overalls and birthday cake featured monster trucks on them. The cake featured crushed Oreo cookies with Monster Jam trucks atop.

The guest list not only included children but also some very famous grow-ups. Many of the couple’s celebrity friends were in attendance. Jessica Alba attended the party with her husband Cash Warren who were accompanied by their 3 kids. The night ended after guests returned home with goodie bags which were filled with Spin Master's Monster Jam toys.

ALSO READ: This Is How Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Celebrated Their Son's 6th Birthday; Find Out