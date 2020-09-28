Chrissy Teigen shares health update post hospitalisation amidst risky pregnancy; Says ‘I was always bleeding’

Chrissy Teigen is spending the night in the hospital and she’s updating fans about what is going on right now. The 34-year-old model is pregnant with her third child right now and she has been on bed rest for the last few weeks. After accidentally showing off her hospital room’s phone number on Instagram, she had to switch rooms and then explained to fans why she’s there. Her husband John Legend is also there with her. “We all know I’ve been on bed rest for a few weeks,” Chrissy said.

“And that’s super serious bed rest, like get up too quickly pee and that’s it. I take baths twice a week, no showering… I was always, always bleeding. I’m about halfway through pregnancy and blood has been going for a month. So like, maybe a little less than a month. We’re talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine.” “Every time I’d go to the bathroom it would be blood, but honestly, just laying there would be blood,” she continued. “But today, the big difference was that it kind of was like you were to turn a faucet on to low and leave it there. It’s so weird because I feel really good. I’m usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise. I feel happier than I do when not pregnant. That’s why it’s so hard for me to come to terms with [the situation]… It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding.”

Chrissy also asked her fans who happen to be doctors to stop reaching out and trying to diagnose her. “If you are a doctor, I cannot express enough how badly I’d like you to stop your guessing games,” she said. “You have to trust me that I have very good doctors, who know what they’re doing. There’s so much more than you can ever imagine. I share a lot, but not absolutely everything. So trust me when I say they know and I just want to keep things so simple for you guys."

“In the simplest of terms, we can say my placenta is really, really weak,” Chrissy added. “I feel really good. The baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot. He moves so much earlier than they ever did… he’s so different than they were. He’s strong. I’m so excited for him because he’s so wonderful, the strongest little dude. But basically, he’s the strongest coolest dude in the sh-ttiest house. His house is just falling apart. It didn’t have a good foundation, to begin with.”

Chrissy said she and her baby boy have to make it through the next few weeks to make it out of the “danger zone.” She said it’s scary, but scary in a way “where there’s nothing to do.”

Chrissy also asked her friends to stop reaching out to her with pity as she feels totally fine right now.

