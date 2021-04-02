Chrissy Teigen shares how she feels about never being able to get pregnant again: It’s still really difficult

Chrissy Teigen recently reflected on not being able to be pregnant again and how she’s coming to terms with it. Scroll down to see what she said.

After a traumatising pregnancy and child loss, former model Chrissy Teigen recently got very real about her ability to get pregnant. The 35-year-old Cravings author, who has been very open about her struggles with pregnancy over the years, spoke about her experience in an interview with People magazine. After confirming that she will “never” be pregnant again last year, she said she’s only become more inspired to help others along their journey. “Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I’m like, why? But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it’s not a failure,” she said.

She and John Legend welcomed Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, via IVF. “I’m so lucky for that. I just think of it in terms of how blessed I am already, and also there are so many ways to have a child nowadays…whether it’s surrogacy or adoption,” she went on to say. “For me what’s really important is being able to make sure that everybody has access to those ways and making sure that people are able to make their dreams come true. It would just be a beautiful thing. It’s so incredibly expensive to freeze your eggs and to harvest them. IVF isn’t an option for a lot of people and it needs to be. It shouldn’t be such an expensive endeavour for a woman trying to conceive a child,” she continued.

She also got candid about losing their third child, a son named Jack, at 20 weeks. “It’s important for us in Thai tradition that we always embrace the ones we’ve lost, and they’re never, ever gone. This tree being planted inside the home, the whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack‘s ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree,” she explained of how they plan to honour their late son.

