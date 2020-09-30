  1. Home
Chrissy Teigen shares ‘scary’ health update after receiving 2 blood transfusions amidst high risk pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen shared another “scary” health update after her blood transfusions, scroll down to find out what she said.
Chrissy Teigen has provided a scary update in her hospitalization, and we’re so happy to hear that everyone, including her baby boy, is okay. If you don’t know, Chrissy is currently pregnant with her third child with John Legend. The pregnancy is considered high risk and she has been bleeding. Chrissy was put on bed rest at home, but the bleeding became worse and steadier, so she has been hospitalized the past few days. 

 

She was given two blood transfusions, but something really scary happened early Tuesday (September 29). Chrissy tweeted, “Just had a really scary morning, huge clot, almost save-worthy.” The “save-worthy” comment refers to the fact that she has sent photos of her clots to friends in the past because they’re so big. Chrissy then continued, “The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife.”

After being hospitalised a few days ago, Chrissy took to her Instagram stories to update fans on her health condition and said: I’m about halfway through pregnancy and blood has been going for a month. So like, maybe a little less than a month. We’re talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine.” “Every time I’d go to the bathroom it would be blood, but honestly, just laying there would be blood,” she continued. “But today, the big difference was that it kind of was like you were to turn a faucet on to low and leave it there. It’s so weird because I feel really good. I’m usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise. I feel happier than I do when not pregnant. That’s why it’s so hard for me to come to terms with [the situation]… It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding.”

 

