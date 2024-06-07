Chrissy Teigen Shares 'Week Recap,' Reveals Family Welcomed A Cat

The mother of four posted a sweet video introducing their newest family member. The family of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend has expanded! The 38-year-old mother of four posted a brief life update on social media on Monday, June 3.

In a brief recap of her week, Teigen began by recounting recent events in her life, including the introduction of a unique addition to her family, as shared in the caption accompanying her Instagram slideshow.

She mentioned, "Oh my god, I got a cat too." In the video, her 16-month-old daughter, Esti, was shown standing beside a hairless cat lounging on a couch, both clad in pajamas.

Teigen and Legend's journey into pet culture

Teigen softly queried her infant daughter twice, "Is that someone you know?" With her mother's laughter heard off-camera, Esti gently picked up the cat and carried it away. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in May, Legend, aged 45, and Teigen discussed their recent joint business venture, the Kismet pet food line.

Since their wedding in 2013, the couple has shared memories of their first dog, Puddy, an English bulldog that Teigen received as a gift for her half-birthday in 2008, shortly after she began dating the 12-time Grammy winner.

According to the All of Me singer, they were first-time parents together. They shared a passion for food, dogs, and animals in general. So they decided, "Why not? Let's build a brand that celebrates dog culture and connects pet owners across the country while also producing our own dog food."

Legend and Teigen's family and pets

He also explained how the Kismet brand name came to be. As Legend went on, he said that they felt like many pets and their parents felt that way about each other, that feeling of 'Oh, I'm so glad we found each other, and we were made for each other.'"

The newest member of the family's canine gang, Pebbles, joins their basset hound Pearl, French bulldog Penny, and poodle Petey. Legend and Teigen recently provided bird-sitting services for Audrey, Teigen's dad's bird companion, and they also own a bearded dragon.

Apart from the unknown cat Teigen mentioned in her Instagram post, the pair also has an 8-year-old daughter named Luna, a 6-year-old named Miles, and an 11-month-old daughter named Wren.

The model and cookbook author took to social media on Monday to reveal that Troop Beverly Hills marked their cookie sales success with a fun session on Korean BBQ and crafting coffee filter flowers. She also gushed about Esti's newfound love for her Baby Alive doll, Wren's constant happiness, her wine goggles, and her older brother, Miles.

ALSO READ: Chrissy Teigen Weight Loss Details: How the Model Shed 50 lbs