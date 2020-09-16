  1. Home
Chrissy Teigen shows off Kelly Clarkson’s GIANT edible anniversary present for John Legend and herself; Watch

Kelly Clarkson just sent a huge gift to commemorate the 7th wedding anniversary of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Chrissy then took to Twitter to thank the singer, see what Kelly sent the couple below.
In honour of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s seventh wedding anniversary, singer Kelly Clarkson sent them the actual perfect present – a giant pizza! Chrissy shared a video of Kelly‘s gift with her fans on social media, opening up the giant sized 54″ x 54″ Sicilian pizza from Big Mama’s and Papa’s Pizzeria.

 

“Oh. My. God. @kellyclarkson I’m screaming your name like steve carell I’m dying!!” Chrissy shared on Twitter, showing fans just how huge the pizza was. Kelly re-shared the video on her own feed, adding that there was another gift attached to that one. 

“Happy Anniversary. I sent wine as well so it was a high/low kind of gift,” she wrote. Kelly and John will be back on The Voice this season as judges, alongside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. 

 

In case you missed it, just recently, Chrissy revealed that she’s advised to be on bed rest for two weeks amidst her third pregnancy. “I’m on official 2 week bed rest :( I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so s–t is about to get… astonishingly ugly,” she explained to her followers last week.

 

