Chrissy Teigen shows off new tattoo made by daughter Luna; Reveals why John Legend refused to get inked

Chrissy Teigen recently opened up about her family as she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show! During her chat, the social media star spoke candidly about celebrating her 36th birthday at home with a pyjama themed dinner party, opened up about her kids’ latest interests, and what is planned for Christmas in the Legend/Teigen household. Later on in the chat, the cookbook author also showed off her new butterfly tattoo on her arm that her daughter, Luna, drew and revealed that her husband John Legend backed out of the deal to get Luna’s drawing of a floral bouquet tattooed on his arm.

If you didn't know, Chrissy has been staying out of the spotlight this past year following the claims that a few of her previous tweets told model Courtney Stodden to kill themself. After the massive scandal, Chrissy took to social media in July and shared her feelings about being in the cancel club.

Her post read: “Iiiii don’t really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter shit in real life. Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again,I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!! Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot.”

She continued: “Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow. All I know is I love you guys, I miss you guys, and I just needed an honest moment with you because I’m just...tired of being sick with myself all day. I don’t even know if it’s good to say any of this because it’s gonna get brutally picked apart but I dunno. I can’t do this silent shit anymore! If you or someone you know has also been cancelled please let me know if there is a cancel club reunion because I could use some time off my couch! Thank u and goodbye I love u.”

