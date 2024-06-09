Chrissy Teigen Slams Critic For Accusing Her of Getting Fillers; Says It Only Makes People 'Not Want to Smile'

Chrissy Teigen, the 38-year-old model and cookbook author, recently went to her Instagram Stories to clap back at those who speculated about her going under the knife.

In a series of videos, Teigen firmly denied the accusation by a doctor, who supposedly claimed she had fillers, saying the doctor questioning her credibility was one who wouldn't have realized the difference between fillers and weight gain, “Would you trust a doctor that couldn't tell filler from weight gain? I personally wouldn't, she said.

In the following videos, Teigen furthered her argument as she pointed out the professionalism of the doctor she sees, as he would never have time to dissect people's faces on the net. She pointed out that he would be too busy doing his job.

In a follow-up video, the star expressed irritation over such comments, stressing how degrading and damaging such comments are. Teigen noted that such comments would make her not want to smile or laugh with her natural expression of joy.

“Like, what does this really do, other than truly steal somebody else's joy? Literally," Teigen remarked, emphasizing the negative effect of such criticism.

Teigen has been honest about subtle cosmetic procedures, such as the removal of buccal fat pads to create sharper angles on her face, but she vehemently denied this latest claim of fillers.

ALSO READ: ‘We Know There Is More Story To Tell’: Max Cancels Tokyo Vice After Two Seasons, Producers CONFIRMED

Teigen's eyebrow transplant and other revelations

Two months ago, Chrissy Teigen underwent eyebrow transplant surgery, where hairs were plucked from the back of her head and placed along the shape of her brows, creating a fuller look.

Advertisement

Teigen has been candid about some of her cosmetic procedures earlier this year while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. There, she confirmed she's had three boob jobs.

“I feel like the boob job thing is never going to come back around and now no one’s going to know,” she said on the show. “I’ve had a lift, a put in, a take them out. I don’t like them out.”

This candid revelation sheds light on Teigen's cosmetic journey, showing her openness about her procedures and preferences.

From swimsuit confidence to motherhood realities

Teigen, who shares children Wren, 7 months, Miles, 5, Esti, 12 months, and Luna, 7, with husband John Legend, previously revealed she'd had breast implants at age 20 in an interview with Glamour UK in March 2020.

"It was more for a swimsuit thing," Teigen told the publication. "I thought if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

Advertisement

This candid admission reflects the challenges many mothers face post-pregnancy, highlighting Teigen's openness about her body and the changes it has undergone over the years.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande's The Boy Is Mine Music Video Features Cameos From Brandy And Monica; WATCH