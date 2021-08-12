Chrissy Teigen SLAMS rumours of deleting negative comments from her social media

Chrissy Teigen has slammed "next-level haters" who have accused her of removing unfavourable comments on her social media postings in the aftermath of the bullying incident. As she attempted to shrug off the allegations, the 35-year-old model claimed that people are "crazy" if they believe she deletes "angry comments" from her social media pages.

On Tuesday, August 10, the 35-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host went to Instagram to express two concerns about how people have lately reacted to her presence. She donned a bright robe and applied a dog filter in the post. "Two things that I think are funny right now," she said. "One: People in my comments that are mad that there's not enough angry comments in my comments. They think that I like delete them. But like, what?" She continued, "That's like next-level hater, when you're mad that there's not enough hate. It's pretty... you're just crazy." As for the other thing that's bothering her, she explained, "If I leave a comment underneath somebody's photo, even if it's nice—'You look great,' 'I love this outfit'—people get all sorts of mad. Because...I am alive."

This isn't the first time the author of Cravings has addressed criticism. Recently, Chrissy commented on the current bullying accusations against her by writing on Instagram that she is in "cancel club" last month.

According to Entertainment online, following bullying allegations from Courtney Stodden, who claimed Chrissy used to contact her to urge her to end her own life, the Lip Sync Battle star recently apologized for being a 'troll,' but she acknowledged the controversy has had its toll on her mental health.

