  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chrissy Teigen SLAMS troll who asked if she ‘lost 50 lbs or has cancer’: Why do you think I owe you anything?

Chrissy Teigen is the queen of comebacks and rightfully so. Yesterday, the former model shut down a troll on Instagram who questioned her appearance with a fierce response. Read what she said below.
1665 reads Mumbai
Chrissy Teigen SLAMS troll who asked if she ‘lost 50 lbs or has cancer’: Why do you think I owe you anything?Chrissy Teigen SLAMS troll who asked if she ‘lost 50 lbs or has cancer’: Why do you think I owe you anything?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Chrissy Teigen had the perfect response to a troll who left a rude comment criticising her appearance. After the cookbook author shared a video breaking down her skincare routine on Instagram, Chrissy confronted a fan who commented on her appearance, accusing her of extreme weight loss. The troll felt Teigen's looks were changing radically, but the cookbook author wasn't having it. The Chrissy's Court star shared the video on Monday, June 6, hoping to answer fans asking her about her skin regimen, "I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself," she wrote. 

 

However, instead of commenting on her routine or new makeup look, one Instagram user took to the comments section to question Teigen's appearance, writing that "either this isn’t her or some app that changed her face." The commenter continued, "I had to look back and forth like 4 times! Either she dropped 50 lbs overnight or has cancer, this isn’t right." In response, Teigen fired back, "What would you prefer?"

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself! I kind of use whatever is closest but it consists of @shanidarden forcing me to use @isclinical cleanser and face lotion, @controlcorrective SPF 30, @lamer’s creme de la mer and concentrate ($$, I know I know but I gotta be honest) and a steady stream of @bioreus chin and nose strips. Mix that with anything anyone at @drjasondiamond’s office tells me to do facial wise and @simonourianmd1’s firm and fade cream when I’m feeling icks, and there you have it. A very simple (no) routine! But really. The IS clinical cleanser and the lotion is the only thing I use consistently and they’ve always been so good to me. Can find online - everything else just a bonus. Xx (edit: forgot one of my most important products, @drdennisgross alpha beta peel pads. So important for on and around my nose and chin. You’ll notice a HUGE difference!!)

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Despite earning a great deal of criticism in the comments of Teigen's post for their original comment, the Instagram user continued to question the former model, claiming that Teigen "looks like a completely different person" in the video. Though the troll later added that while he was sorry "for the lack of tact fullness" and "should have thought ahead," the commenter continued to ask Teigen about what they felt was a drastic change in appearance. 

 

"But, why did I have to go back and forth 3-4 x to make sure it was you? Is it an app?" the commenter wrote. "It's not about skincare, but bone structure is completely different, you're unrecognizable." After seeing the Instagram user's multiple posts, Teigen finally shut down the conversation, once and for all. "Why are you carrying on with this??" she responded. "Why do you think I owe you anything especially after what you've said? You know you don't actually know me in real life, right? Thank God."

Credits :E News, Getty Images,Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement