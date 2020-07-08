Chrissy Teigen SLAMS troll who asked if she ‘lost 50 lbs or has cancer’: Why do you think I owe you anything?

Chrissy Teigen is the queen of comebacks and rightfully so. Yesterday, the former model shut down a troll on Instagram who questioned her appearance with a fierce response. Read what she said below.

Chrissy Teigen had the perfect response to a troll who left a rude comment criticising her appearance. After the cookbook author shared a video breaking down her skincare routine on Instagram, Chrissy confronted a fan who commented on her appearance, accusing her of extreme weight loss. The troll felt Teigen's looks were changing radically, but the cookbook author wasn't having it. The Chrissy's Court star shared the video on Monday, June 6, hoping to answer fans asking her about her skin regimen, "I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself," she wrote.

However, instead of commenting on her routine or new makeup look, one Instagram user took to the comments section to question Teigen's appearance, writing that "either this isn’t her or some app that changed her face." The commenter continued, "I had to look back and forth like 4 times! Either she dropped 50 lbs overnight or has cancer, this isn’t right." In response, Teigen fired back, "What would you prefer?"

Despite earning a great deal of criticism in the comments of Teigen's post for their original comment, the Instagram user continued to question the former model, claiming that Teigen "looks like a completely different person" in the video. Though the troll later added that while he was sorry "for the lack of tact fullness" and "should have thought ahead," the commenter continued to ask Teigen about what they felt was a drastic change in appearance.

"But, why did I have to go back and forth 3-4 x to make sure it was you? Is it an app?" the commenter wrote. "It's not about skincare, but bone structure is completely different, you're unrecognizable." After seeing the Instagram user's multiple posts, Teigen finally shut down the conversation, once and for all. "Why are you carrying on with this??" she responded. "Why do you think I owe you anything especially after what you've said? You know you don't actually know me in real life, right? Thank God."

